CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.22

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.22 and last traded at $108.15, with a volume of 5545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 97.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after buying an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $32,761,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 56.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 355,491 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

