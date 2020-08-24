Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.44

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 27294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,579,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

