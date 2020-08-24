Carry Price Reaches $0.0024 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $673.06 or 0.05721836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,765,245,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,506,554,527 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.