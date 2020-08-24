CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Update

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CDK Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CDK Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CDK Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

