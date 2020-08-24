Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

NYSE:CE opened at $99.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

