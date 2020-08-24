Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 10.1% in July

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 594,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,070,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 681,932 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,529 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 269,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRNT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,438. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

