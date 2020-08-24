CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $24,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 20.0% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 203,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,381,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,215,000 after purchasing an additional 363,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CGI by 31.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 179,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,403. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.48.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

