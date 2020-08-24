ChainX Reaches Market Cap of $45.40 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $45.40 million and $1.03 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.06 or 0.00059989 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00156430 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,434,200 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

