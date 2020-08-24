Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 18,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Change Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

