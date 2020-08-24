Charles E. Owens Sells 65,594 Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CEO Charles E. Owens sold 65,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,262,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $967.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. Construction Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

