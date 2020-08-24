Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Cut by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. trimmed its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.27. 289,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,501,398. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

