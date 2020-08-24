Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Decreased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,105,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $101,991,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 108.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 212,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $615.01. 10,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,593. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $616.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

