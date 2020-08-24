Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $617.20

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $617.20 and last traded at $616.78, with a volume of 1571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.25.

The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.70 and a 200 day moving average of $515.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,115,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

