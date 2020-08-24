Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

CHUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.44.

CHUY stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $375.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.71. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,720.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

