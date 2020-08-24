Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 99,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLFD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. 327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $242.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.19. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $19.27.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

