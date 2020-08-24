Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 280,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810,498. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

