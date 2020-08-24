Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.99

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.96, with a volume of 34243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

