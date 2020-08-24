Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 376,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

