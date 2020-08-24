Comparing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Upland Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.61 billion 13.23 -$385.22 million ($0.13) -1,281.85 Upland Software $222.64 million 3.83 -$45.37 million $1.41 23.85

Upland Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atlassian has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -21.72% 2.15% 0.45% Upland Software -25.50% 18.31% 4.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlassian and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 3 15 0 2.83 Upland Software 0 0 7 0 3.00

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $182.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Upland Software has a consensus target price of $47.86, suggesting a potential upside of 42.30%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Atlassian.

Summary

Upland Software beats Atlassian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

