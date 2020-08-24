Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CNCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

CNCE stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,108.62% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

