Contrasting Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sundial Growers and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 713.43%. Aphria has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 97.07%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40% Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sundial Growers and Aphria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.54 -$204.57 million N/A N/A Aphria $179.29 million 7.19 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -40.73

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Summary

Aphria beats Sundial Growers on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

