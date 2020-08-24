Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Short Interest Update

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 624,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 951,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,110. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

