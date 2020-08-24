CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock valued at $281,447,061. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 291.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

COR stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.39. 3,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,193. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.17.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.