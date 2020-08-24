Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.04

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 86601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

