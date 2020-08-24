CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $931,816.08 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 11,453 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $931,816.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $80.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.