Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $76,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $343.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,061. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $345.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

