County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICBK. Hovde Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.81. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $180,060. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

