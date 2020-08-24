Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.76. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

