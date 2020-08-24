Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Update

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 17,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 25,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,540. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,533,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 79,874 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

