Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 359.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CRH by 33.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Societe Generale lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CRH stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,190. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

