Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on CRNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CRNX stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $267,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

