Critical Analysis: GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) versus Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get GETINGE AB/ADR alerts:

GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GETINGE AB/ADR and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GETINGE AB/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zynex has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. Given Zynex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GETINGE AB/ADR 5.48% 9.97% 4.57% Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GETINGE AB/ADR $2.81 billion 2.11 $129.29 million N/A N/A Zynex $23.43 million 24.09 $7.36 million $0.22 73.91

GETINGE AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynex beats GETINGE AB/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GETINGE AB/ADR

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.