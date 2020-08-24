Critical Review: Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) versus Arcus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RCUS)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lipocine and Arcus Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $170,000.00 748.38 -$13.01 million ($0.50) -3.88 Arcus Biosciences $15.00 million 106.37 -$84.71 million ($1.93) -12.74

Lipocine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcus Biosciences. Arcus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lipocine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lipocine and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -221.27% -90.79% Arcus Biosciences -745.18% -49.11% -41.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lipocine and Arcus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arcus Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Lipocine presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.63%. Given Arcus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcus Biosciences is more favorable than Lipocine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Lipocine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lipocine has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats Lipocine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase II testing; LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has completed an end-of-Phase II meeting with the Food and Drug Administration; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase I Clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial. It is also developing AB154, an anti-T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains antibody, which is in Phase I trial as monotherapy; and AB680, a small-molecule inhibitor of CD73 that is in Phase I healthy volunteer study. The company has a clinical development collaboration agreement with Strata Oncology, Inc. to evaluate AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

