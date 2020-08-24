Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.69.

CCRN opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,108.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,713 shares of company stock worth $71,583. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,995.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 418,914 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 311,030 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 217,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 150,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $967,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

