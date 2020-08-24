CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $67,380.55 and approximately $274.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 283,798,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,012,997 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

