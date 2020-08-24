Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.22

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.22 and last traded at $206.45, with a volume of 15971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

