Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.93.

Shares of DE traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.85. 57,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.95. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $202.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,246,000 after purchasing an additional 475,217 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

