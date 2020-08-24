Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $223.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $179.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.35.

NYSE DE opened at $202.10 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 39.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

