DeVault (DVT) 1-Day Volume Hits $365.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. DeVault has a total market cap of $243,930.65 and approximately $365.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last week, DeVault has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003013 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000145 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 314,365,833 coins and its circulating supply is 269,171,901 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

