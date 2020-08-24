Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. 4,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 125,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 479.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

