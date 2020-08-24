Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 16,440,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.