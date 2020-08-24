Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Update

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE DS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.20.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Research analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

DS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

