eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded eBay from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 248,284 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in eBay by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.