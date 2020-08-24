eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 and sold 41,444 shares valued at $5,024,519. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in eHealth by 7.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 16.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in eHealth by 600.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.13. eHealth has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

