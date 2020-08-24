Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

EKSO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.32). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 156.16% and a negative return on equity of 275.25%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

