eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $1.41 on Friday. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eMagin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of eMagin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

