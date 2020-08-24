Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,282,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,864 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 4.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.46% of Enbridge worth $290,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 298.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,416 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,669,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,243 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

