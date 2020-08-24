Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after buying an additional 28,059,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after buying an additional 10,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $242,440,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

