Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. reduced its stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of E. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ENI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,061,000 after acquiring an additional 329,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 25.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 37.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 623,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 168,754 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $2,690,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ENI by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE E traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,579. Eni SpA has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

