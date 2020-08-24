Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,372. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

